DC visits Sahulat Bazaar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Sahulat Bazaar at Susan road and inspected the quality and prices of items available for sale.

He directed the administrator to ensure provision of standard food items in the bazaar.

He also asked the assistant commissioner to visit the bazaar regularly to ensure the availability of essential commodities.

He said that 19 Sahulat bazaars had been set up in the district to provide essential commodities to consumers at government rates.

The administrator told the deputy commissioner that stalls of flour, pulses, fruits and vegetables had been set up in these bazaars which remained functional from 9 am to 4 pm.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fazale Rabi was also presenton the occasion.