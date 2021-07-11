UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Sahulat Bazaar, Cattle Market

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nabila Irfan, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Hassan Nazir, visited a Sahulat bazaar and cattle market here on Sunday.

The DC inspected the stalls set up by the market committee at the Sahulat bazaar. He checked the quality and prices of fruits, vegetables and other essential commodities there.

Later, the DC also visited the cattle market and directed the officers of the Livestock Department to vaccinate the animals, brought to the market for sale and purchase, at the earliest.

He said that special care should be taken of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the cattle markets and use of face-masks and sanitizers should be ensured.

The DC said that the assistant commissioners should monitor Sahulat bazaars and cattle markets in their respective tehsils.

