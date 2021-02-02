UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Sahulat Bazaar In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:20 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur Asia Gul visited Sahulat bazaar in Kasur on Tuesday and reviewed the prices of essential commodities and cleanliness situation there.

The DC visited the Sahulat bazaar and checked the prices, quality and availability of essential commodities there.

He said that uninterrupted availability of affordable and quality goods to people should be ensured at any cost, adding that Sahulat Bazaar was the best initiative of the Punjab government where cheap and quality items were available at lower prices.

The DC also visited the city and inspected the cleanliness arrangements. He instructed the officers concerned for taking special care of the cleanliness arrangements outside the schools, parks and public places in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

