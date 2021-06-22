UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Sahulat Bazaar, Reviews Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:55 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik on Tuesday visited Sahulat bazaars in Shadman and suspended a market committee inspector over negligence

He also checked attendance of districts officers and reviewed rates of commodities.

He directed the ACs to regularly inspect Sahulat bazaars and ensured supply of all daily use items so that people could buy edibles at reasonable rates.

He said a campaign was underway by teams comprising assistant commissioners and price controlmagistrates in the city against profiteering and hoarding.

