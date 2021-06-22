DC visits Sahulat bazaar, reviews arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik on Tuesday visited Sahulat bazaars in Shadman and suspended a market committee inspector over negligence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik on Tuesday visited Sahulat bazaars in Shadman and suspended a market committee inspector over negligence.

He also checked attendance of districts officers and reviewed rates of commodities.

He directed the ACs to regularly inspect Sahulat bazaars and ensured supply of all daily use items so that people could buy edibles at reasonable rates.

He said a campaign was underway by teams comprising assistant commissioners and price controlmagistrates in the city against profiteering and hoarding.