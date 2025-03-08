DC visits Sahulat Bazaar to inspect Ramazan stalls

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq inspected the quality of food items at the Ramazan Sahulat bazaar.

Food items including garlic, pumpkins, lemons, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, bananas, apples, dates, guavas, melons, flour, eggs, chicken, gram flour (besan), and split chickpeas (daal chana) are available for sale at wholesale rates at the Ramzan Relief Stalls.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the sugar sale point. He interacted with consumers present at the Ramzan Relief Stall and inquired about the quality of food items and their sale at the fixed prices.