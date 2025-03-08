DC Visits Sahulat Bazaar To Inspect Ramazan Stalls
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq inspected the quality of food items at the Ramazan Sahulat bazaar.
Food items including garlic, pumpkins, lemons, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, bananas, apples, dates, guavas, melons, flour, eggs, chicken, gram flour (besan), and split chickpeas (daal chana) are available for sale at wholesale rates at the Ramzan Relief Stalls.
The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the sugar sale point. He interacted with consumers present at the Ramzan Relief Stall and inquired about the quality of food items and their sale at the fixed prices.
Recent Stories
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign
OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people
OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership
General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women play role in national development: Governor6 minutes ago
-
IGP pledges enhanced protection, equality for women on International Women’s Day6 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sahulat Bazaar to inspect Ramazan stalls6 minutes ago
-
26 shops sealed, 92 arrested for overpricing6 minutes ago
-
PTI’s disintegration is Karma: Atta Tarar6 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab terms Gilani's acquittal victory of truth16 minutes ago
-
Livestock provided to 236 women in Vehari16 minutes ago
-
Eight shops sealed36 minutes ago
-
Boy hit to death by train36 minutes ago
-
Highly professional, experienced officers selected for CCD: IG36 minutes ago
-
DG Khan police foil second major attack by terrorists36 minutes ago
-
Successful Operation by Sukkur Excise and Narcotics Department46 minutes ago