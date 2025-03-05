DC visits Sahulat Bazaar to inspect Ramzan stalls

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq inspected the Ramzan facilitation stalls in the Sahulat Bazaar.

He reviewed the quality of food items, their sale at fixed prices, cleanliness, and the provision of other facilities at the Ramzan facilitation stalls. He also inspected the complaint cell, seating arrangements for consumers, the medical camp, and the Rescue 1122 camp. Potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, pumpkins, lemons, dates, melons, bananas, guavas, apples, split chickpeas (chana dal), gram flour (besan), chicken, and eggs are being sold at wholesale rates at the Ramzan facilitation stalls.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the sugar sale point where sugar was being sold at Rs. 130 per kg.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq inspected the green belts located at Kali Pulli, Saddar Pulli, Diwanwali Pulli, and Jail Road. He reviewed the grass and planting work. He said that PHA (Parks and Horticulture Authority) officers and staff should play their role in keeping the green belts clean and green. He said that the green belts should be cleaned and the plants watered regularly. Meanwhile, he visited the Special Children's Park where he inspected the grass, evergreen plants, and children's swings in the park.