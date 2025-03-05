DC Visits Sahulat Bazaar To Inspect Ramzan Stalls
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq inspected the Ramzan facilitation stalls in the Sahulat Bazaar.
He reviewed the quality of food items, their sale at fixed prices, cleanliness, and the provision of other facilities at the Ramzan facilitation stalls. He also inspected the complaint cell, seating arrangements for consumers, the medical camp, and the Rescue 1122 camp. Potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, pumpkins, lemons, dates, melons, bananas, guavas, apples, split chickpeas (chana dal), gram flour (besan), chicken, and eggs are being sold at wholesale rates at the Ramzan facilitation stalls.
The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the sugar sale point where sugar was being sold at Rs. 130 per kg.
Later, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq inspected the green belts located at Kali Pulli, Saddar Pulli, Diwanwali Pulli, and Jail Road. He reviewed the grass and planting work. He said that PHA (Parks and Horticulture Authority) officers and staff should play their role in keeping the green belts clean and green. He said that the green belts should be cleaned and the plants watered regularly. Meanwhile, he visited the Special Children's Park where he inspected the grass, evergreen plants, and children's swings in the park.
Recent Stories
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin ensures price control and relief during Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
British High Commissioner calls on KP CS2 minutes ago
-
4 seriously injured in accident near Kohat Tunnel2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner stresses timely cotton sowing in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan made significant impact on global tourism stage in Berlin2 minutes ago
-
Punjab CS orders depts to simplify NOC issuance process2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sahulat Bazaar to inspect Ramzan stalls2 minutes ago
-
Matters related to local govt reviewed in meeting2 minutes ago
-
IHC orders to remove name of FBR's collector from travel ban list2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Matric examination centres2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on women development held at IUB2 minutes ago
-
Minor girl dies after falling into brick-kiln burning coal pit12 minutes ago