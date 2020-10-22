DC visits Sahulat Bazaar to inspect supply of items

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial paid a surprise visit to the Sahulat Bazaar in Bahawalpur City and inspected the supply of essential commodities.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour, sugar, vegetables and fruits adding that no compromise will be made on the freshness and quality of fruits and vegetables and the supply of food items at the rates fixed by the government should be ensured. He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Imran Shahid Marth.