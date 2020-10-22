UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Sahulat Bazaar To Inspect Supply Of Items

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:10 PM

DC visits Sahulat Bazaar to inspect supply of items

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial paid a surprise visit to the Sahulat Bazaar in Bahawalpur City and inspected the supply of essential commodities.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour, sugar, vegetables and fruits adding that no compromise will be made on the freshness and quality of fruits and vegetables and the supply of food items at the rates fixed by the government should be ensured. He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Imran Shahid Marth.

Related Topics

Visit Bahawalpur Government Flour

Recent Stories

Dolphin Force arrests three dacoits from nearby Pu ..

5 minutes ago

‘Samsung AI Forum 2020’ Explores the Future of ..

5 minutes ago

Russia COVID-19 cases up 15,971 to more than 1,460 ..

7 minutes ago

Five-day polio campaign to start from Oct 26 in sa ..

8 minutes ago

Four drug peddlers arrested

8 minutes ago

German shares open 1.02 pct lower

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.