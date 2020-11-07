DC visits Sahulat Bazaar to review arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik Saturday visited Sahulat Bazaars of Garhi Shahu, Singh Pura and Lal Pul where he reviewed the arrangements made by the district administration to facilitate buyers

He also inspected the supply of essential commodities and directed the staff to make constructive arrangements for proper displaying of rate list on every shop or stall set up in Sahulat Bazaar.

The DC also imposed Rs 75,000 fine on several shopkeepers. He inspected the price and quality of the vegetables, fruits and daily commodities.

Mudassar Riaz said that providing the best facilities to masses was top priority of the district administration and department had make all-out efforts in this regard.