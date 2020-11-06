UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Sahulat Bazaar To Review Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:31 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer paid a surprise visit to the Sahulat Bazaar in here on Friday and inspected the supply of essential commodities.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour, sugar, vegetables and fruits adding that no compromise will be made on the rates fixed by the government.

DC has detailed inspected the various stalls established at Sahulat Bazaarand also reviewed quality and quantity of items.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Arshad Wattoo.

More Stories From Pakistan

