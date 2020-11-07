DC visits sahulat bazaar to review supply

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawaplingi, Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq paid a surprise visit to Sahulat Bazaar at Rawal road and inspected supply of essential commodities.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour, sugar, vegetables and fruits, pulses etc.

adding that no compromise would be made on the rates prescribed by the government.

The DC said Punjab government has established these bazaars for providing relief to people across the district. He said no compromise would be made on quality and quantity of goods in these bazaars.

The DC also inspected various stalls established at Sahulat Bazaar and expressed satisfaction over the quality and abundant availability of eatable items.