DC visits Sahulat Bazaar, Vaccination Centers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Sahulat Bazaar in Bahawalpur and inspected the quality and price of fruits,vegetables and other essential commodities.

He said that price lists of all items should be placed prominently so that consumers wouldn't face any sort of problem during purchasing. Deputy Commissioner said that the availability of all essential commodities should be ensured.According to the instructions of the Punjab government, all Sahulat Bazaars were in operation in Bahawalpur district where food items were being sold at cheap rates.

He said that he inspected the flour stall where a 10 kgs bag of flour was being sold at the rate of Rs 430. Later, he also visited different vaccination centers where he inspected facilities provided to the people. Focal Person and Director Health Services Dr Rao Muhammad Zakir Ali was also present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner talked to the people present at vaccination centers. He said that the government has provided vaccination facility against coronavirus. He urged 18 years old and older people to get vaccinated against coronavirus.