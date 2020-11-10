UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Sahulat Bazaars In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:45 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Shaikh on Tuesday visited Sahulat Bazaars in Sillanwali and Sahiwal, and reviewed prices, quality and availability of essential commodities.

The assistant commissioners were also with him on the occasion.

The DC directed the assistant commissioners to take action against hoarders andprofiteers in the district to overcome artificial inflation.

