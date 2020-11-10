DC Visits Sahulat Bazaars In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:45 PM
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Shaikh on Tuesday visited Sahulat Bazaars in Sillanwali and Sahiwal, and reviewed prices, quality and availability of essential commodities
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Shaikh on Tuesday visited Sahulat Bazaars in Sillanwali and Sahiwal, and reviewed prices, quality and availability of essential commodities.
The assistant commissioners were also with him on the occasion.
The DC directed the assistant commissioners to take action against hoarders andprofiteers in the district to overcome artificial inflation.