DC visits Sahulat Bazaars in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Shaikh on Tuesday visited Sahulat Bazaars in Sillanwali and Sahiwal, and reviewed prices, quality and availability of essential commodities.

The assistant commissioners were also with him on the occasion.

The DC directed the assistant commissioners to take action against hoarders andprofiteers in the district to overcome artificial inflation.