DC visits sahulat bazars in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Wednesday visited the Sahulat Bazaars at Shadman and Laal Pul and inspected supply of essential commodities at government rate list.

According to a spokesperson, he checked availability of sugar and wheat on government rate.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour, sugar, vegetables and fruits, adding that no compromise would be made on rates fixed by the government.

The DC inspected various stalls established at Sahulat Bazaars and also reviewed qualityand quantity of items.