DC visits sale point of sacrificial animals to review facilities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Qureshi Thursday visited the sale point of sacrificial animals set up at Ajnala Road, and reviewed the arrangements.

Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Azeem Shaukat Awan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Tariq Proya, officers and staff of other concerned departments were also present.

The DC inspected the ventilated environment, veterinary camps, medical camps and Rescue-1122 camps at sale points and reviewed the facilities.

He checked the parking area, entry and exit points for people visiting the sale points.

He informed that six sale points have been set up and made functional in the district, adding that people having cough, fever and shortness of breath are not allowed to enter sale points. Soap and hand sanitizers were also provided for washing hands at the entry points.

Imran Qureshi said that the animals should not be allowed to be sold at any place other than sale points.

He directed the officers of Livestock department to make monitoring process more efficient and the sale of sick animals should not be allowed under any circumstances.