DC Visits Saline Drain, Inspects Removal Of Accumulated Rain Water

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

DC visits saline drain, inspects removal of accumulated rain water

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon visited saline drain in the vicinity of Nawabshah Airport and inspected the removal of accumulated rain water from village and agriculture land through machinery.

At the site of visit, DC instructed relevant officials to call additional machinery in order to expedite draining out processes and save area residents from any tension.

On the occasion, the officials of LBOD briefed DC about measures taken for removal of rain water. XEN LBOD and Union Council Chairman Ashique Hussain Gorchani were present on the occasion.

