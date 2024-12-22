DC visits Sambrial tehsil

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited tehsil Sambrial on Sunday.

He visited Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) and Primary Health Center, Special education Center and checked the attendance of the staff and reviewed medical facilities provided at the government hospital and health center, availability of medicines and cleanliness.

Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima was also with him on this occasion.

Earlier, the Assistant Commissioner Sambrial gave a briefing about the construction and renovation of the monument at Dry Port Chowk.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the sanitation process in Sambrial after outsourcing the sanitation system to Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot under the Chief Minister's Clean Punjab Program.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected temporary waste collection points.