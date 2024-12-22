DC Visits Sambrial Tehsil
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited tehsil Sambrial on Sunday.
He visited Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) and Primary Health Center, Special education Center and checked the attendance of the staff and reviewed medical facilities provided at the government hospital and health center, availability of medicines and cleanliness.
Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima was also with him on this occasion.
Earlier, the Assistant Commissioner Sambrial gave a briefing about the construction and renovation of the monument at Dry Port Chowk.
The Deputy Commissioner inspected the sanitation process in Sambrial after outsourcing the sanitation system to Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot under the Chief Minister's Clean Punjab Program.
The Deputy Commissioner also inspected temporary waste collection points.
Recent Stories
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar
Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 2,76,279 e-challan tickets issued through Safe City cameras in Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP announces formation of political, technical committees for peace3 minutes ago
-
Over 3,700 trained at capital police college Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sambrial tehsil3 minutes ago
-
HIU resolves 99 murder Cases, arrests 229 suspects in 11 months3 minutes ago
-
AVLU arrests 131, recovers 392.7 mln3 minutes ago
-
Muzaffarabad transforms into a snow-kissed paradise this winter: Report13 minutes ago
-
Passenger coach caught fire near Kalar Kahar13 minutes ago
-
Pucar-15’ helpline ensures swift emergency response in Islamabad13 minutes ago
-
DPO inquires after injured constable13 minutes ago
-
State land retrieved from land grabbers23 minutes ago
-
Minister, MPAs review sanitation in Sialkot23 minutes ago