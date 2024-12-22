Open Menu

DC Visits Sambrial Tehsil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DC visits Sambrial tehsil

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited tehsil Sambrial on Sunday.

He visited Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) and Primary Health Center, Special education Center and checked the attendance of the staff and reviewed medical facilities provided at the government hospital and health center, availability of medicines and cleanliness.

Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima was also with him on this occasion.

Earlier, the Assistant Commissioner Sambrial gave a briefing about the construction and renovation of the monument at Dry Port Chowk.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected the sanitation process in Sambrial after outsourcing the sanitation system to Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Sialkot under the Chief Minister's Clean Punjab Program.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected temporary waste collection points.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Company Sialkot Sambrial Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

23 minutes ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

4 hours ago
 23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Island ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

5 hours ago
 Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missi ..

Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing

5 hours ago
S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite i ..

S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

13 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..

13 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan