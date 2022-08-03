DC visits Sammundri, reviews pace of development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh on Wednesday visited Tehsil Sammudri and reviewed pace of work on various development projects.

He went to Trauma Center and expressed dismay over use of substandard bricks in its construction. He directed assistant director Technical to immediately get bricks of Trauma Center checked in laboratory so that action could be taken against the responsible.

He also directed the contractors to speed up construction work for in-time completion of Trauma Center.

The DC also checked construction work of model police station of City Sammundri and positively checked ratio of cement and sand which were being used in the construction material.

He also went to land record center Sammundri and enquired about provision of facilities from the visitors.

He directed the inchage of land record center to improve seating arrangements in the waiting area and plant maximum trees in the center so that neat and clean atmosphere could be provided to the visitors.

He checked attendance and performance of center staff and directed them to improve sanitation in the center in addition to providing speedy and complaint-free services to the visitors.

The DC also went to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Sammundri and visited its various sections in addition to checking availability of medicines for patients.

He visited under-construction office of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri and directed to complete this project within stipulated time period.

AC Sammundri Faisal Sultan and others were also present on the occasion.