UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Sammundri, Reviews Pace Of Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 10:45 PM

DC visits Sammundri, reviews pace of development projects

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh on Wednesday visited Tehsil Sammudri and reviewed pace of work on various development projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh on Wednesday visited Tehsil Sammudri and reviewed pace of work on various development projects.

He went to Trauma Center and expressed dismay over use of substandard bricks in its construction. He directed assistant director Technical to immediately get bricks of Trauma Center checked in laboratory so that action could be taken against the responsible.

He also directed the contractors to speed up construction work for in-time completion of Trauma Center.

The DC also checked construction work of model police station of City Sammundri and positively checked ratio of cement and sand which were being used in the construction material.

He also went to land record center Sammundri and enquired about provision of facilities from the visitors.

He directed the inchage of land record center to improve seating arrangements in the waiting area and plant maximum trees in the center so that neat and clean atmosphere could be provided to the visitors.

He checked attendance and performance of center staff and directed them to improve sanitation in the center in addition to providing speedy and complaint-free services to the visitors.

The DC also went to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Sammundri and visited its various sections in addition to checking availability of medicines for patients.

He visited under-construction office of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri and directed to complete this project within stipulated time period.

AC Sammundri Faisal Sultan and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Station From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

England's Euro 2022 winners urge next PM to suppor ..

England's Euro 2022 winners urge next PM to support girls' football

2 minutes ago
 Entire nation salutes Shuhada of helicopter crash: ..

Entire nation salutes Shuhada of helicopter crash: Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Ex Deputy Attorney Gen grieves over martyrs of six ..

Ex Deputy Attorney Gen grieves over martyrs of six Pak-Army's officers

2 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes constitution of new BOD of FESCO

FCCI welcomes constitution of new BOD of FESCO

2 minutes ago
 No plan to roll back financial, administrative pow ..

No plan to roll back financial, administrative powers of AJK govt.under proposed ..

6 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks adoption of resolution in favo ..

AJK President seeks adoption of resolution in favor of Kashmiris' right to self- ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.