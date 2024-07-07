Open Menu

DC Visits Sammundri To Review Muharram Arrangements

Published July 07, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited tehsil Sammundri on Sunday to review Muharram arrangements.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Umar Sarwawr briefed the deputy commissioner about security and administrative arrangements made for the first ten days of the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haraam and said that foolproof security would be ensured for all mourning processions and majalis.

He said that tehsil administration is fully activated to implement a comprehensive strategy for observing Muharram-ul-Haraam in a most befitting manner.

In this connection, entire sewerage was restored by removing chocks and blockages whereas sufficient arrangements were also made for immediate removal of rainwater from low-lying areas and important roads.

The also visited various routes of mourning processions and checked security arrangements.

He directed the tehsil administration to keep a close liaison with religious leaders of all sects and groups for ensuring tranquility and brotherhood.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, local parliamentarians Rao Kashif Rahim, Arif Mehmood Gill and others were also present on the occasion.

