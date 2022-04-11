UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Sasta Bazaar Dara Adamkhel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Roshan Mehsood on Monday visited Sasta bazaar Dara Adamkhel to ensure that masses get food items at prescribed rates during the holy month of Ramazan.

During the visit inspected prices and quality of groceries and various items, meanwhile he directed shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and sell edible items at prescribed rates.

He had also inspected the complaints cell set up at the sasta bazaar and listened to the complaints of the people.

He said that district administration was committed to extending relief to residents during the holy month of Ramazan and issued instructions to the staff concerned to immediately redress those complaints.

He said that strict action would be taken against hoarders.

