Open Menu

DC Visits Satellite Town Market, Reviews Renovation Work

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM

DC visits Satellite town market, reviews renovation work

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Thursday visited Satellite town market under “ Suthra Punjab” Program.

He reviewed renovation work there, and Assistant Commissioner, Abdul Qadeer Zarqoon briefed him about the administration’s measures to improve business activities in the market.

The deputy commissioner appreciated anti-encroachment operation in the market.

He met the businessmen and urged them to cooperate with district administration to improve the cleanliness system in the markets.

APP/mdu/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..

15 hours ago
 UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

15 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for coopera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..

15 hours ago
 King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Cop ..

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen

15 hours ago
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

16 hours ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

16 hours ago
 UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military in ..

UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..

16 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Ras ..

International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..

17 hours ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan