DC visits Satellite town market, reviews renovation work

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Thursday visited Satellite town market under “ Suthra Punjab” Program.

He reviewed renovation work there, and Assistant Commissioner, Abdul Qadeer Zarqoon briefed him about the administration’s measures to improve business activities in the market.

The deputy commissioner appreciated anti-encroachment operation in the market.

He met the businessmen and urged them to cooperate with district administration to improve the cleanliness system in the markets.

APP/mdu/378