DC Visits SCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 04:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas has said that an excellent working relationship will be established between the district administration and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for development of the city.

He expressed these views during a visit to the SCCI here on Wednesday.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar, former president Malik Ashraf, Ayub Khan, Lala Zafar, Ejaz Ghouri and Rana Nadeem were also present.

The deputy commissioner said infrastructure of Shahabpura flyover had been completed and street lights had been installed. Carpeting and cateyes had been installed on the flyover which will be open for traffic soon.

However, to make it fully functional, work was in progress, he added On this occasion, President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar discussed issues facing the industries.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner distributed cheques among families of 17 Hindu communities on behalf of the Punjab government.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Maisam Abbas also chaired a meeting of District petrol Pumps Committee at DC Office Committee Room.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners Muhammad Murtaza, Amina Ehsan Tarar,and other officials various departments participated.

