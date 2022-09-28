UrduPoint.com

DC Visits SCCI

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Wednesday ordered for re-carpeting of six roads in the city.

During his visit to the the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the deputy commissioner said the construction of infrastructure for an integrated system for traffic management was underway, adding that development projects will be completed within the stipulated period.

President SCCI Imran Akbar briefed the deputy commissioner about problems faced by the business community and urged to speed up process of land purchase for the proposed 1242-acre industrial zone on Sambarial Wazirabad Road.

The DC assured that all possible measures would be taken to resolve the issues highlighted by the SCCI.

Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi, Vice President Malik Qasim, formerpresident Majid Raza Bhutta and others were also present.

