DC visits school

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq visited Government MC Girls High

School Kajalpura on Wednesday.

He inspected the Early Childhood Care and classes in the school.

CEO education Tawakkul Hussain was also present.

During the enrollment campaign, the deputy commissioner registered two children for

admission and provided them with books, school bags, shoes, and uniforms.

He also reviewed teaching and learning activities after visiting classrooms.

The deputy commissioner inspected cleanliness and tree plantation arrangements

in the school.

Later on, he planted a sapling in the school premises.