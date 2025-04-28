DC visits school

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Government Sadiq Dan High school.

He inspected the Matric Biology practical examination center organized under the auspices of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Bahawalpur. He also checked the students' practical notebooks. The CEO Education was also present.