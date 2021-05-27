UrduPoint.com
DC Visits School, Checks SOPs Implementation

Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

DC visits school, checks SOPs implementation

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Nouman Thursday visited the Government High School, Chak No 125 JPA, to inspect the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19.

He went to the classrooms to welcomed students and inquire about their studies, The DC said that face-masks and hand sanitizers must be used in addition to observing social distancing.

He also directed the administration to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the school and washrooms.

The school head teacher was also present.

