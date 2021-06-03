DC visits school, checks SOPs implementation

Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Nouman Thursday visited the Government High School, Ahmedabad to inspect implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Nouman Thursday visited the Government High School, Ahmedabad to inspect implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19.

He went to the classrooms to welcomed students and inquired about their studies.

The DC said that face-masks and hand sanitizers must be used in addition to observing social distancing. He also visited different parts of the school to check the cleanliness and attendance of teachers.

He directed the administration to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the school and washrooms.

The school head teacher was also present.