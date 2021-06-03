UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits School, Checks SOPs Implementation

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:56 PM

DC visits school, checks SOPs implementation

Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Nouman Thursday visited the Government High School, Ahmedabad to inspect implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Masood Nouman Thursday visited the Government High School, Ahmedabad to inspect implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19.

He went to the classrooms to welcomed students and inquired about their studies.

The DC said that face-masks and hand sanitizers must be used in addition to observing social distancing. He also visited different parts of the school to check the cleanliness and attendance of teachers.

He directed the administration to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the school and washrooms.

The school head teacher was also present.

Related Topics

Ahmedabad Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserves reach AED11.56 ..

4 minutes ago

PSL 6: First match will be played between Islamaba ..

12 minutes ago

PAF Finishing School graduation ceremony held

42 seconds ago

Zarco to stay on with Pramac for 2022

43 seconds ago

6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia ..

45 seconds ago

Shehryar Afridi pledges to include APHC component ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.