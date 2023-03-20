UrduPoint.com

DC Visits School To Review Admission Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 07:14 PM

DC visits school to review admission campaign

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Monday visited Government Girls High School Morgah to review the school admission campaign and the process of providing free books and bags to the students

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Monday visited Government Girls High School Morgah to review the school admission campaign and the process of providing free books and bags to the students.

He gave a school bag and books to a little girl who got new admission in the school.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Marzia Saleem and CEO, Qazi Zahoor Ahmed were also present on this occasion.

Education is the basic right of every person, he said adding, no country could develop without education as it was essential for prosperity.

He said, "If we want to remain in the ranks of the developed countries, we have to focus all the attention towards education."

Related Topics

Education Rawalpindi All Government

Recent Stories

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from ..

MBRU granted full institutional accreditation from Saudi Commission for Health S ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Monday

16 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote ..

Noor Dubai Foundation launches campaign to promote early diagnosis of eye disord ..

16 minutes ago
 Department of Municipalities and Transport launche ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport launches Al Nalia app for safe mariti ..

16 minutes ago
 Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

Marihub supports UAE’s Salmeen initiative

16 minutes ago
 Russian Infrastructure to Be Mandatory for Banks' ..

Russian Infrastructure to Be Mandatory for Banks' Domestic Transfers From Octobe ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.