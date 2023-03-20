DC visits school to review admission campaign

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Monday visited Government Girls High School Morgah to review the school admission campaign and the process of providing free books and bags to the students

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Monday visited Government Girls High School Morgah to review the school admission campaign and the process of providing free books and bags to the students.

He gave a school bag and books to a little girl who got new admission in the school.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Marzia Saleem and CEO, Qazi Zahoor Ahmed were also present on this occasion.

Education is the basic right of every person, he said adding, no country could develop without education as it was essential for prosperity.

He said, "If we want to remain in the ranks of the developed countries, we have to focus all the attention towards education."