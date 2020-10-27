DC visits school to review SOPs

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao Tuesday visited Government Madrassah High School and reviewed arrangements regarding ensuring compliance over standard operating procedure (SOPs).

He directed the head master to ensure implementation on SOPs formulated by Sindh Government for reopening of Schools.

The DC directed students to wear masks and sanitize their hands while entering into the school.

The DC warned to take strict action against the school administrations violating SOPs.