DC visits school to review teaching process

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Ali Akbar Bhinder has visited Government High school Jhang City to review teaching process of students in different class rooms and appreciated the ability of students.

The deputy commissioner directed teachers to apply high standard discipline in teaching techniques.

Meanwhile, the DC also visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) and inspected the process of medicines which were being provided to patients, attendance of doctors and para medics.

He also checked cleanliness and security of the hospital.

DC inquired after the patients and asked about facilities which were being provided to them.

