DC Visits School To Welcome Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:40 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan visited a school early in the morning to welcome the children.

The children were very happy to have Deputy Commissioner Narowal among them.

In the presence of Nabila Irfan, the temperature of schoolchildren was checked.

On the occasion, face masks were also distributed among the students.

The Deputy Commissioner said that implementation of corona SOPs should be ensured in all schools and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

She said the government was using all its resources to control the COVID-19.

"We all have to work together to build a healthy society," she added.

