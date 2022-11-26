DC visits schools, BHU to check service delivery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak has paid surprise visits to Government middle and Primary schools, and the Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Kot Musa locality.

The visits were made on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to improve public service delivery.

Drawing Master was found absent from duty in Government Middle School Kot Musa. He was found absent from duty four times during the current month and without the approval of relevant authority.

According to school register, only 15 children were enrolled in the school while seven teachers and two class-IV employees were posted in that school.

The deputy commissioner observed that nine staff members for only 15 students were not rational and it was merely an extra burden on the national exchequer.

Besides, all the students were not even in proper uniform.

During his visit to Government Primary School Kot Musa, the DC found one teacher absent. As per school record 15 students were absent out of total enrolled 60 students. While all the present 45 students were of KG class.

The DC issued instructions for increasing the enrollment in primary school. A report was also sent to the District education Officer in this regard.

During a visit to the BHU of Kot Musa, all the staff members, including the doctor were found present. The condition of the OPD and the medicines were satisfactory. However, the instructions were given to further improve all the facilities along with the OPD.