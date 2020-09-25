DC visits schools, colleges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Friday visited various Government and private schools here.

He paid a surprise visit to several other public and private schools and colleges. He also directed the teachers and students to wear a mask. The DC ordered the implementation of all SOPs in the private schools.

He said a minimum distance of three feet should be ensured between two students in each class.