DC Visits Schools, Hospital

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DC visits schools, hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Government Girls Junior Model High school and Government Girls High School (English Medium) in Habib Colony.

The DC visited the classrooms and inquired about the students' curricular and extracurricular activities. He assessed the teaching process and the educational facilities provided. The CEO of Education was accompanying him during this visit. The DC urged the students to pursue their education with hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm, and to bring honor to the country and nation. He stated that the key to progress lies in acquiring education. He also inspected science and computer labs, grounds, cleanliness, and tree plantation efforts.

Later, he inspected the ongoing construction work at the office of the Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar. The Assistant Commissioner Saddar, Deputy Director Development, and officials from the Building Department were present at the time.

The DC also visited the Basic Health Unit at Chak 29BC to inspect the ongoing revamping work. He instructed the officials of the construction department to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated time and to a high standard, and that relevant officials monitor the development work on-site to maintain transparency.

