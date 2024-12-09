DC Visits Schools, Hospital
Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Government Girls Junior Model High school and Government Girls High School (English Medium) in Habib Colony.
The DC visited the classrooms and inquired about the students' curricular and extracurricular activities. He assessed the teaching process and the educational facilities provided. The CEO of Education was accompanying him during this visit. The DC urged the students to pursue their education with hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm, and to bring honor to the country and nation. He stated that the key to progress lies in acquiring education. He also inspected science and computer labs, grounds, cleanliness, and tree plantation efforts.
Later, he inspected the ongoing construction work at the office of the Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar. The Assistant Commissioner Saddar, Deputy Director Development, and officials from the Building Department were present at the time.
The DC also visited the Basic Health Unit at Chak 29BC to inspect the ongoing revamping work. He instructed the officials of the construction department to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated time and to a high standard, and that relevant officials monitor the development work on-site to maintain transparency.
Recent Stories
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chargé d’Affaires Baker highlights US Pakistan economic partnership at fifth Pakistan-America Bus ..2 minutes ago
-
SW Upper’s administration observes International Anti-Corruption Day2 minutes ago
-
Umarkot District Administration Marks World Anti-Corruption Day2 minutes ago
-
Int'l Anti Corruption Day observed in KP amid awareness walks, seminars against bribery12 minutes ago
-
A large number of development projects near completion in Daska: Minister12 minutes ago
-
Murder accused shot dead in court12 minutes ago
-
DC cuts Christmas cake22 minutes ago
-
Historic agreement signs to empower rural communities in Sindh22 minutes ago
-
PM for ensuring safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria32 minutes ago
-
Academia-industry collaboration stressed for economic growth32 minutes ago
-
Strict enforcement of minimum wages ordered32 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to host Bajaur festival on Dec 14, 1532 minutes ago