DC visits schools, hospital in Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Hasilpur tehsil on Monday.

During his visit to Government High school No. 1 and Government Girls Model High School Hasilpur, he inspected the classrooms, libraries, and the science lab. He reviewed the cleanliness and tree plantation.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur.

He met with patients receiving treatment at the THQ and assessed medical facilities, service delivery, and patient care matters. The Deputy Commissioner also inspected various wards of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and checked the medicines stock. He evaluated the cleanliness system in the hospital as well. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner visited Hasilpur Main Bazaar, the Municipal Office, Allama Iqbal Park Hasilpur, and the Sasta Rehri Bazaar.