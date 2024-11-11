Open Menu

DC Visits Schools, Hospital In Hasilpur

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 09:27 PM

DC visits schools, hospital in Hasilpur

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Hasilpur tehsil on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq visited Hasilpur tehsil on Monday.

During his visit to Government High school No. 1 and Government Girls Model High School Hasilpur, he inspected the classrooms, libraries, and the science lab. He reviewed the cleanliness and tree plantation.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur.

He met with patients receiving treatment at the THQ and assessed medical facilities, service delivery, and patient care matters. The Deputy Commissioner also inspected various wards of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and checked the medicines stock. He evaluated the cleanliness system in the hospital as well. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner visited Hasilpur Main Bazaar, the Municipal Office, Allama Iqbal Park Hasilpur, and the Sasta Rehri Bazaar.

Related Topics

Visit Hasilpur Government

Recent Stories

Robber killed in encounter

Robber killed in encounter

13 minutes ago
 Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night ..

Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"

13 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat ..

KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel

13 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Sma ..

US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme

13 minutes ago
 PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Pales ..

PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..

19 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announc ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for ..

19 minutes ago
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST

19 minutes ago
 SC decides to do color coding of pending constitut ..

SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases

19 minutes ago
 Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes ..

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat

1 minute ago
 ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over ..

ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens

30 minutes ago
 High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited ..

High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah

30 minutes ago
 19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan