DC visits schools in Nurpur Noranga, orders audit of school funds

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Government Boys High School and Government Girls High School in Nurpur Noranga Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan was also accompanied him.

DC visited the classrooms and inspected the teaching process. Due to lack of cleanliness and other arrangements, he said that strict action would be taken against the school heads.

He ordered the audit of the school promotion education fund and the non-salary budget.

Irfan Ali said that sanitation, cleanliness and lighting arrangements in schools should be improved.