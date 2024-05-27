DC visits schools of Tehsil Daur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon visited the schools established in the backward areas of Tehsil Daur and reviewed the ongoing educational activities.

He said that teachers should pay special attention to the education and training of children.

Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon urged all the teachers to take steps to increase the enrollment of children.

