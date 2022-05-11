DC visits schools to inspect arrangements at examination centers

UrduPoint.com

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia visited Sadiq Dan High school here today, to inspect the examination centre for annual matriculation examinations being held under the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner inspected the centre's arrangements and facilities provided to the candidates. Later, he also visited Govt. Sadiq Model Girls High School to review the preparations at examination centre for Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC)exams.

District education Officer Education Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan also accompanied him during the visits.

