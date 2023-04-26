Deputy Commissioner Islamabad visited the screening camp set up here at the Islamabad International Airport for the screening of suspected monkeypox patients and passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad visited the screening camp set up here at the Islamabad International Airport for the screening of suspected monkeypox patients and passengers.

According to the spokesperson of ICT, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, District Health Officer Islamabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner East and other officials of the health department were also present on the occasion.

A separate isolation ward has been established for patients in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in view of monkeypox cases, however, isolation wards are also being built on the pattern of Corona.

The first patient of monkeypox was also under treatment at PIMS Hospital, while more cases will be kept in the isolation ward.

Separate wards are being made in hospitals for monkeypox while screening of passengers at the airport is being geared up.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said screening of passengers coming from epidemic-affected countries would be made mandatory while rapid response teams were also being formed at the district level.