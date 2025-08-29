Open Menu

DC Visits Service Delivery Centre, Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 02:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud on Friday visited the Service Delivery Center, Kohat along with Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hamid Iqbal to review facilities.

Deputy Director, Service Delivery ,Center, Fawad Ali, Naib Tehsildar Muhammad Qasim Gurdawar Shahzad Khan and other staff were also present on this occasion. The purpose of the visit was to review the facilities provided to the public and ensure the improvement of government services.

The deputy commissioner inspected various departments, checked the attendance register of the staff, and reviewed the cleanliness situation in the office. He also met the visitors visiting the service center and listened to their problems.

The deputy commissioner pointed out that the immediate resolution of public problems was the Primary responsibility of the concerned staff.

He issued instructions to the government employees to strictly adhere to the office hours so that the public did not face any kind of trouble. He emphasized that the goal of the provincial government was to provide facilities to the public at their doorsteps and no negligence or carelessness would be tolerated in that regard.

The deputy commissioner clarified that effective implementation of the public agenda would be ensured at all costs.

