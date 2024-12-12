DC Visits SES To Review Facilities For Students
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 10:50 AM
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Ali Akbar Bhinder has visited Special Education School (SES), in Satellite Town to review facilities for the students.
He checked the attendance of teachers and non-teaching staff in the school.
He reviewed administrative matters of the school.
During the visit to the school, the DC directed to improve furniture for students and provide better facilities in the school.
He also directed to give special attention to the cleanliness and security of the school.
The DC said it was the topmost priority of the administration to make special persons important for society and their families.
He said the Punjab government was taking concrete steps on education and training of the special persons.
