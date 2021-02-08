UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Several Schools, Hospitals Suspends Absent Teachers, Lady Doctor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

DC visits several schools, hospitals suspends absent teachers, lady doctor

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Monday paid surprise visits at different government schools and hospitals suspended four absent teachers and a lady doctor absent from their duties.

The deputy commissioner visited Government Higher Secondary School, Kandhra Taluka Rohri where he became surprised to know about the number of absent teachers and other staff of the school. He checked the school attendance register of staff and issued orders for suspension of the seventeen absent teachers from their duties.

On the occasion, he also visited different sections of Kandhra Higher Secondary School including class rooms and laboratories, where he observed poor condition of the school building and its furniture.

He directed the concerned head master and the officers of education department to get best use of school SMC fund to improve the school condition.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur also paid surprise visit to Rural Health Center (RHC) Kandhra where a lady doctor and other staff were also absent from their duties. He also issued orders to suspend the lady doctor Rozina and another health technician of RHC Kandhra.

He also reviewed scheme work of an ongoing development scheme and quality of work.

He directed the concerned departments to develop their mutual coordination process as all developmental schemes be completed within fixed time duration.

