DC visits Shah Bhittai Hospital to oversee ongoing anti-polio drive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) In a concerted effort to combat the threat of polio in the region, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi paid a visit to Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Hospital in Latifabad on Thursday to oversee the progress of the ongoing anti-polio drive, which had entered its fourth day.

With the mission of eradicating polio from the area, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the operations and engaged with relevant officials. He emphasized that our Primary focus was to ensure that the anti-polio campaign was executed efficiently.

During his visit, the DC issued clear directives to all concerned officials, emphasizing the critical role they play in the success of this campaign. He stressed the importance of collective efforts to protect the nation's future generations from the perils of this debilitating disease.