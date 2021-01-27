UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Shahdara Park, Directs Planting More Flowers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

DC visits Shahdara Park, directs planting more flowers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Shahdara Park here and inspected facilities being extended there to the public.

The deputy commissioner inspected walking track, children playing area, women's section, parking shed and other sections of the park.

He directed to take care of flora and fauna of the park and maintain the beauty and cleanliness. He also instructed to plant more flowers at the park for beautification.

More Stories From Pakistan

