DC visits shelter home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali reached a shelter home at the General Bus Stand on Sunday and conducted thorough inspection of the facilities available for temporary residents.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool was also present.

The DC inquired the residents about the quality of food and facilities. He directed the assistant commissioner to provide all possible facilities to the long distance travelers during their stay.