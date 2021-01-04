DC visits shelter home at Badami Bagh

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik on Monday paid a surprise visit to 'Panahgah' (Shelter Home) established here at Badami Bagh.

During the visit, he inspected cleanliness arrangements and availability of warm beds at the facility.

He expressed satisfaction over the quality of food and other facilities being provided to the people staying at the shelter home.

The DC also shared food with the people staying at shelter home. He also inspected the corona relatedstandard operating procedures (SOPs).