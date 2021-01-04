UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Shelter Home At Badami Bagh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

DC visits shelter home at Badami Bagh

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik on Monday paid a surprise visit to 'Panahgah' (Shelter Home) established here at Badami Bagh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik on Monday paid a surprise visit to 'Panahgah' (Shelter Home) established here at Badami Bagh.

During the visit, he inspected cleanliness arrangements and availability of warm beds at the facility.

He expressed satisfaction over the quality of food and other facilities being provided to the people staying at the shelter home.

The DC also shared food with the people staying at shelter home. He also inspected the corona relatedstandard operating procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Malik Riaz Visit Bagh

Recent Stories

South Korea population falls for first time

43 seconds ago

Pressure on French government to speed up vaccinat ..

2 minutes ago

PHA, TDCP play friendly cricket match

2 minutes ago

RCB gears up campaign against defaulters; collects ..

2 minutes ago

Govt announces phase-wise reopening of schools fro ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue service provided to 22,101 victims of accid ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.