DC Visits Shelter Home At Data Darbar

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 02:14 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz paid a surprise visit to 'Panah Gah' (Shelter Home) here at Data Darbar and reviewed arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz paid a surprise visit to 'Panah Gah' (Shelter Home) here at Data Darbar and reviewed arrangements.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Faizan Ahmed also accompanied him.

According to DC office spokesperson here on Tuesday, during the visit, DC Mudassar Riaz checked the food quality provided to the people staying in the shelter home. He reviewed the arrangements made there regarding cold weather.

He also inspected the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

DC expressed satisfaction over the quality of food being served there as well as otherfacilities for the people living in the shelter home.

