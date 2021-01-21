UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Shelter Home At LOS

Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:30 PM

DC visits shelter home at LOS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik paid a surprise visit to a 'Panaahgah' (Shelter Home), established here at LOS, on Thursday.

During the visit, he inspected cleanliness arrangements and provision of warm beds at the facility.

He expressed satisfaction over the quality of food being served as well as other facilities for the people living in the shelter.

The deputy commissioner also shared food with the people living in the shelter home.

He also inspected the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

More Stories From Pakistan

