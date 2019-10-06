DC visits shelter home at railway station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joiya on Sunday visited a shelter home at railway station here and reviewed the arrangements there.

He reviewed the facilities being provided at 'Panagah' besides checking the arrangements made there to deal with dengue.

He said it was top priority of the district administration to provide all basic facilities to people living in these shelter homes.