DC Visits Shelter Home In Sahiwal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:53 PM

DC visits shelter home in Sahiwal

Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir on Tuesday visited the Corona Vaccine Centre at the Shelter home in Sahiwal on Tuesday

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir on Tuesday visited the Corona Vaccine Centre at the Shelter home in Sahiwal on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Abdul Majeed also accompanied him.

He visited different sections of the centre and checked the facilities provided to the public.

He said the process of vaccinating people over the age of 60 would be started from Wednesday.

DC Babar Bashir directed the health department to provide adequate drinking water, toilets, seating arrangements for people, parking facilities and wheelchairs for disabled.

More Stories From Pakistan

