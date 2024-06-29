DC visits SIAL

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) On the invitation of Sialkot International Airport (SIAL) Chairman Sohail Saeed Barlas, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain along with Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz visited Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).

SIAL Chairman Sohail Saeed Barlas along with Vice Chairman Muhammad Daud Sair and CEO SIAL Air Vice Marshal Retired Tanveer Ashraf Bhatti along the distinguished guests visited various areas and facilities of the airport including the terminal and cargo handling area.

The Chairman and CEO SIAL gave a detailed briefing on the airport's operational capabilities and ongoing projects and also highlighted the future expansion plans to enhance the airport's operational capabilities and efficiency.

The DC emphasized the importance of SIAL in boosting the local economy through increasing trade and tourism and appreciated the efforts to improve the infrastructure and services of the airport.