Open Menu

DC Visits SIAL

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DC visits SIAL

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) On the invitation of Sialkot International Airport (SIAL) Chairman Sohail Saeed Barlas, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain along with Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz visited Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).

SIAL Chairman Sohail Saeed Barlas along with Vice Chairman Muhammad Daud Sair and CEO SIAL Air Vice Marshal Retired Tanveer Ashraf Bhatti along the distinguished guests visited various areas and facilities of the airport including the terminal and cargo handling area.

The Chairman and CEO SIAL gave a detailed briefing on the airport's operational capabilities and ongoing projects and also highlighted the future expansion plans to enhance the airport's operational capabilities and efficiency.

The DC emphasized the importance of SIAL in boosting the local economy through increasing trade and tourism and appreciated the efforts to improve the infrastructure and services of the airport.

Related Topics

Sialkot Sambrial Airport

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Afr ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

12 minutes ago
 PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

22 minutes ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

33 minutes ago
 Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

42 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

1 hour ago
 Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

2 hours ago
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

3 hours ago
 Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

17 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan